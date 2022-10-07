When and where to watch FC Barcelona v Celta Vigo - FC Barcelona

This Sunday, FC Barcelona will be looking to consolidate their position at the top of the Liga table as they take on Celta in a 9pm kick-off at Spotify Camp Nou. That's the local time, while this guide shows what time that will be in selected countries and regions around the world so you can be sure you can catch the action.

Austrian centre-back David Alaba has not been surprised by the impact of Polish striker Robert Lewandowski at FC Barcelona. The Real Madrid defender knows the Blaugrana perfectly well, from their time together at Bayern Munich, and acknowledged in an interview with the portal 'Real Total'.

Real Sociedad president Jokin Aperribay has assured that he maintains a good relationship with Martin Zubimendi. The midfielder has been rumoured to be on FC Barcelona's radar to replace Sergio Busquets, whose contract runs out in June 2023.

Martin Braithwaite has recalled his time at FC Barcelona in an interview with 'Club del Deportista'. The Dane has assured that his departure did not surprise him and that the club didn't need to communicate it to him.

Jules Kounde was the first Azulgrana to suffer an injury during international duty but by no means the only one.

Barça has three 'finals' ahead to reach the Champions League round of 16. After the defeat against Inter Milan at the Giuseppe Meazza, the azulgrana team need to win the three remaining matches to stay alive in the top European competition.

After the presentation of the liquidation of the 2021/22 season and the budget for the 2022/23 season, Eduard Romeu was again asked about the financial viability of Leo Messi's potential reunion with FC Barcelona.

FC Barcelona will present to their Socio Members a balance sheet for the 2021/22 season with 98 million euros in profits, after taxes.