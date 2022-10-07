Xavi calls up six youngsters to Barcelona training

Xavi took a check on six Barcelona Atletic youngsters in training on Friday as he prepares for Barcelona’s next La Liga game against Celta,.

The manager called up Marc Casado again along with Chadi Riad, Txus Alba, Victor Barbera, Pelayo Fernandez, and Roman Vega.

Xavi is a little short on numbers with Jules Kounde, Ronald Araujo, Hector Bellerin, Andreas Christensen and Memphis Depay all still on the injured list.

Casado has been in the last two matchday squads, due to Barca’s injury situation, but is yet to feature for the first-team.

Riad is a center-back who has also been tipped to make Sunday’s squad due to the lack of options available to Xavi for the match.

It’s also perhaps not too much of a surprise to see Barbera called up. The striker has caught the eye this season, notably scoring a hat-trick against Bayern in the UEFA Youth League.

Barcelona are due to train again in the morning ahead of the match and Xavi will then hold his press conference where we should get an update on the injury situation.