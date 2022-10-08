Lewandowski and Aspas, face to face - FC Barcelona

This Sunday's game at Spotify Camp Nou between Barça and Celta is attractive for many reasons, and one of those is the presence of two of the top marksmen in the league so far: Robert Lewandowski and Iago Aspas.

Spotify Camp Nou attendances, ticket sales, and revenue higher than pre-pandemic levels - FC Barcelona

The first four games of the season saw attendances rise by 19%, ticket sales by 46%, and turnover by 18% compared to the 2018/19 season

Barcelona reach Antoine Griezmann deal with Atletico Madrid - Football España

Barcelona have reached a deal to sell Antoine Griezmann back to Atletico Madrid on a permanent transfer. La Blaugrana have grown frustrated by the ongoing transfer gridlock between the tow side for the French international and they have reduced their previous valuation of the 31-year-old.

Martin Zubimendi rejects Barcelona interest to sign Real Sociedad extension - Football España

Real Sociedad star Martin Zubimendi will reject a potential move Barcelona to sign a contract extension in San Sebastian. Zubimendi has developed into one of the best defensive midfielders in La Liga, following his rise through the club’s youth ranks, with 106 appearances in all competitions for La Real.

Barça won't pay for Martinez in January when he's free in the summer - SPORT

It is no secret Barcelona are interested in signing Iñigo Martinez. The Athletic Club centre-back has long had admirers at the Catalan club. A few years ago he almost joined but Barça stepped back at the last minute, much to the annoyance of Ernesto Valverde, who was the coach at the time.

PSG, Barcelona or MLS? The truth regarding Lionel Messi's future - SPORT

Joan Laporta wants Lionel Messi to return to Barcelona and will do everything possible to make it possible. Another thing is pulling it off. Although knowing the president, he won't give up while there is a chance. In fact, it's his dream to give Messi the homage he deserves in stadiums around Spain and Europe.