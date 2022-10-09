The next Barcelona match is upon us! The Blaugrana return home for an important La Liga game against Celta Vigo, and Xavi Hernández has called up the following 21 players for Sunday’s clash:

Goalkeepers: 1. Marc-André ter Stegen, 26. Iñaki Peña, 36. Arnau Tenas

Defenders: 3. Gerard Piqué, 17. Marcos Alonso, 18. Jordi Alba, 24. Eric García, 28. Alejandro Balde, 35. Chadi Riad

Midfielders: 5. Sergio Busquets, 8. Pedri, 20. Sergi Roberto, 21. Frenkie de Jong, 29. Marc Casadó, 30. Gavi, 32. Pablo Torre

Forwards: 7. Ousmane Dembélé, 9. Robert Lewandowski, 10. Ansu Fati, 11. Ferran Torres, 22. Raphinha

There’s some very good news for this one as Frenkie de Jong is back after a two-game absence due to a hamstring injury, and the Dutchman’s return is crucial as the injury crisis continues: Ronald Araujo (groin), Jules Kounde (hamstring), Memphis Depay (hamstring), Héctor Bellerín (calf), Andreas Christensen (ankle) and Franck Kessie (groin) all miss out in this one, and Barça Atlètic youngsters Chadi Riad and Marc Casadó are called up to offer much-needed cover at the back.

Predicted starting XI (4-3-3):

Ter Stegen; Roberto, Piqué, Eric, Alba; Gavi, Busquets, Pedri; Ferran, Lewandowski, Fati

The match kicks off at 9pm CET (Barcelona), 8pm BST/WAT (UK & Nigeria), 3pm ET, 12pm PT (USA), 12.30am IST (India, Monday), and you can join us to follow and comment all the action.

VISCA EL BARÇA!