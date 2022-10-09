PREVIEW | FC Barcelona v Celta Vigo - FC Barcelona

Following a midweek setback in the Champions League, FC Barcelona are back at Spotify Camp Nou on Sunday at 9pm CEST to continue what has thus far been a fabulous start to the Liga.

The lowdown on RC Celta de Vigo - FC Barcelona

A closer look at the guests in Sunday's fixture, who include a number of familiar faces for Barça fans

Frenkie de Jong back in FC Barcelona squad for Celta game - FC Barcelona

Sunday sees Xavi Hernández's team take on Celta Vigo at Spotify Camp Nou, kick off 9pm CEST, in week eight of La Liga. The Barça coach has named a 21 man squad with Frenkie de Jong returning after injury and Barça Atlètic defender Chadi Riad also included. The full list is as follows:

Gerard Pique is the boss, once again - SPORT

Gerard Pique is not enjoying himself after a difficult summer on both a personal and professional level. They whistled him in the stadiums in the US on Barcelona’s pre-season tour, and at Son Moix too. The only place he isn’t being whistled is at Camp Nou. That’s what he’s holding on to to smile in a strange time in his life.

Xavi: We don't rule anything out in the future with Ferran Jutgla - SPORT

Barcelona coach Xavi Hernandez spoke about Ferran Jutgla's departure from the club this summer and explained why it was the right decision.

Xavi Hernandez: Barça's Dembele has to believe in himself more - SPORT

Barcelona coach Xavi Hernandez said he is happy with Ousmane Dembele but called on the winger to come up with the goods on a more consistent basis.

Barça's Xavi says he will not rotate vs. Celta with Inter in mind - SPORT

For Barcelona coach Xavi Hernandez there is only one important game: Sunday's against Celta Vigo at Camp Nou. What comes after -- Inter Milan and Real Madrid -- is not on his mind right now and he says he will not rotate against Celta.

Barça's Umtiti could have test of fire in Lecce debut against Roma - SPORT

Samuel Umtiti signed for Lecce during the month of August and arrived in Italy amidst great anticipation, but he still hasn't played a single minute of football. Everything indicates that Lecce will line him up this weekend against Roma in a three-man defense to check his condition.