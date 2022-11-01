The next Barcelona match is upon us! The Blaugrana travel to the Czech Republic for their last Champions League game of the season against Viktoria Plzen, and Xavi Hernández has called up the following 21 players for Tuesday’s group stage finale:

Goalkeepers: 1. Marc-André ter Stegen, 26. Iñaki Peña, 36. Arnau Tenas

Defenders: 2. Héctor Bellerín, 3. Gerard Piqué, 17. Marcos Alonso, 18. Jordi Alba, 28. Alejandro Balde, 33. Àlex Valle

Midfielders: 8. Pedri, 19. Franck Kessie, 21. Frenkie De Jong, 29. Marc Casadó, 30. Gavi, 32. Pablo Torre, 34. Álvaro Sanz

Forwards: 7. Ousmane Dembélé, 10. Ansu Fati, 11. Ferran Torres, 22. Raphinha, 27. Ilias Akhomach

Xavi is expected to make major rotations for this one given it’s a meaningless game, and the big news is that Robert Lewandowski is rested for the trip and will take the night off. The Pole joins the injured Ronald Araujo (groin), Andreas Christensen (ankle), Memphis Depay (calf) and Eric García (groin) and the suspended Sergio Busquets on the list of absentees, and Jules Kounde is also left out for precaution after his injury scare at the weekend.

Predicted starting XI (4-3-3):

Peña; Bellerín, Piqué, Alonso, Alba; Kessie, De Jong, Gavi; Raphinha, Ferran, Fati

The match kicks off at 9pm CET/WAT (Barcelona & Nigeria), 8pm BST (UK), 4pm ET, 1pm PT (USA), 1.30am IST (India, Wednesday), and you can join us to follow and comment all the action.

VISCA EL BARÇA!