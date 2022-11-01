The squad for Viktoria Plzen v FC Barcelona - FC Barcelona

The games keep coming and on Tuesday 1 November, kick off 9pm CET, Barça face Viktoria Plzen on Match Day six of the this season's Champions League group stage.

Xavi: 'We need to win for ourselves' - FC Barcelona

The Barça coach says his team need to win despite nothing being at stake in the Doosan Arena against Viktoria Plzen

Barça coach Xavi is "convinced" trophies will arrive at club in 2023 - SPORT

Barcelona coach Xavi Hernández has asked for patience because he is clear that the results will come. He feels the team are on the right track and believes trophies will be won.

Bellerin: I am happy with the minutes I have played at Barcelona - SPORT

After starting the last Champions League match against Bayern Munich at Camp Nou, but not having minutes in the league against Valencia, Hector Bellerín spoke to the media ahead of Tuesday's match against Viktoria Plzen.

Man City want to renew Bernardo Silva to end Barcelona interest - SPORT

There are constant movements around the future of Bernardo Silva, one of the players most wanted by Barcelona this summer but a deal they could not get over the line for several reasons.

Inter Miami going big in the battle to sign Lionel Messi next summer - SPORT

Although there is talk of a possible return to FC Barcelona or a renewal with the Parisian club, 'The Athletic' report that the most advanced option is Inter Miami and that the MLS franchise is confident of closing their signing in the coming months.

Barcelona hope Christensen and Memphis will be back for Almeria - SPORT

Xavi is still without the two injured players who are closest to returning. Neither Andreas Christensen nor Memphis Depay have finally entered the squad for the match against Viktoria Plzen, which Barça will play on Tuesday in the Czech Republic.

Now or never for Pablo Torre as Barcelona head to Viktoria Plzen - SPORT

Barcelona fans have always wanted to witness Pablo Torre's quality in person, but the Cantabrian has been used in drips. Only 30 minutes spread over three games: 9' against Viktoria Plzen, 12' against Athletic and 8' in the visit of Bayern, all of them at Camp Nou. Too little for a growing footballer who needs minutes.

Barcelona also following Aston Villa and Everton target - Football España

Villarreal’s Nicolas Jackson is out of contract next summer and he is not sort of suitors. Already linked with his former manager Unai Emery at Aston Villa, Football Insider say that Everton are also tracking the 21-year-old.