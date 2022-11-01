WELCOME TO THE DOOSAN ARENA!!! The cozy home of Viktoria Plzen in the Czech Republic is the site of the final Champions League group stage match of the season between the hosts and Barcelona, who come into this one for their UCL finale before they go to the Europa League. The game doesn’t mean much, but a few fringe players and youngsters will get a crucial chance to earn more minutes in the next few months. This should be fun, and you’re welcome to join us to follow and comment all the action. Vamos!

MATCH INFO

Competition/Round: 2022-23 UEFA Champions League, Group C, Matchday 6

Date/Time: Tuesday, November 1, 2022, 9pm CET/WAT (Barcelona & Nigeria), 8pm BST (UK), 4pm ET, 1pm PT (USA), 1.30am IST (India, Wednesday)

Venue: Doosan Arena, Plzen, Czech Republic

Referee: Radu Petrescu (ROU)

VAR: Marco Di Bello (ITA)

HOW TO WATCH, STREAM UEFA CHAMPIONS LEAGUE

How to watch on TV: Not Available (USA, Canada), BT Sport 6 (UK), SuperSport (Nigeria), SONY TEN 3 (India), Movistar Liga de Campeones (Spain), others

How to watch online: Paramount+ (USA), BT Sport.com (UK), Movistar+ (Spain), Sony LIV (India), others

Have fun with the game! Forever and ever, no matter the competition, VISCA EL BARÇA!