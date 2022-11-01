Barcelona have ‘absolute confidence’ Xavi will deliver titles, says Rafa Yuste

Barcelona vice-president Rafa Yuste has been talking about Xavi and says the club have total trust in the coach to deliver trophies.

The manager has been in the spotlight after another early Champions League exit despite a strong start to the season in La Liga.

Yuste is in Plzen for Barca’s final Champions League group game and says the club have no doubts that Xavi is the right man for the job.

“Xavi has our absolute confidence. It’s 100% and I value the opinions and comments of my fellow board member,” he said. “Xavi is a homegrown coach, who knows what to do, who is fighting with a team that is under construction. We have all our hopes pinned on Xavi. “He is a coach that we want and he has a squad that is going to do it bit by bit, and I am convinced that he is going to give us the titles he wants and the fans deserve.”

Barca have nothing but pride to play for against Viktoria Plzen but the game does offer some youngsters and fringe players the chance to impress Xavi and try to earn more minutes.