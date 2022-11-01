Franck Kessie and Pablo Torre go off injured for Barcelona against Viktoria Plzen

Barcelona suffered more injury problems on Tuesday as both Franck Kessie and Pablo Torre went off injured against Viktoria Plzen.

Kessie’s had a frustrating start to life at Barca since his move from AC Milan but was named in the starting XI alongside Gavi and Torre in midfield.

Yet the Ivorian had to go off after 70 minutes when he pulled up with what looked to be a hamstring injury.

Torre only lasted a little bit longer on his first Champions League start. The teenager thumped home Barca’s fourth but appeared to injure himself in the process.

The two injuries did allow Xavi to send on more Barcelona youngsters to sample some Champions League experience with the first team.

Marc Casado came on to replace Kessie, while Alvaro Sanz was the man to take over from Torre after he departed the game.

Barcelona now have just two games left before domestic football pauses for the World Cup in Qatar. Xavi’s side take on Almeria on Saturday and then head to Osasuna on November 8.