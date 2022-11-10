Chadi Riad was overcome with emotion after making Barcelona debut

Chadi Riad has admitted that he felt pretty emotional after making his Barcelona debut on Tuesday against Osasuna at El Sadar.

Xavi threw the 19-year-old on for the final few minutes, to give Pedri a rest, and Riad admits he wasn’t expecting to feature in the game.

“I was on the bench, I didn’t expect it and they told me to come out to warm up and I lasted 20 seconds. The truth is that I was very nervous, but my teammates helped me calm down and supported me a lot, on and off the field and I thank them very much,” he said. “They congratulated me and I cried with emotion because it’s something I’ve been working on for a long time. I felt a lot of joy, I’ve been dreaming of it since I was very little and I thank Xavi for the trust he has placed in me to get those minutes in El Sadar.”

Riad has been tipped to become the latest youngster to break into the first team and he’ll be hoping for more chances after the World Cup when La Liga resumes.

Xavi does have a lot of options at center-back but all four of his center-backs are heading to the World Cup, while Gerard Pique is retiring which will offer Riad some hope.