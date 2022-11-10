A never before seen comeback - FC Barcelona

The win against Osasuna in El Sadar was a vital one and a historic one for FC Barcelona. The blaugranes had never before come from behind to win in such circumstances, a man down and a goal down at half time away from home.

Lewandowski receives the Golden Shoe - FC Barcelona

The name Robert Lewandowski has also been synonymous with goals. This Wednesday the Polish striker received the Golden Shoe award that he earned in the 2021/22 season as top league goalscorer in Europe. In an event in Barcelona at the Antiga Fàbrica Estrella Damm, the striker was presented with the award for the second year in a row.

Final training session before the World Cup... and a farewell lunch - FC Barcelona

Wednesday saw the final training session for the squad before the upcoming World Cup in Qatar. All the available first team players took part in the recovery session following the excellent win over Osasuna in Pamplona on Tuesday. The workout was the final one for Gerard Piqué at the Ciutat Esportiva Joan Gamper.

Kounde and Dembélé in the France World Cup squad - FC Barcelona

The 2022 World Cup in Qatar is fast approaching and many Barça players are likely to feature. The current holders, France, have just released their squad list for the World Cup, which begins on 20 November. Two of the Club's players are included, namely Jules Kounde and Ousmane Dembélé.

Barcelona striker Robert Lewandowski could be banned for three games - SPORT

Robert Lewandowski's red card against Osasuna could come with a three-game ban due to a gesture he made when he left the pitch.

Robert Lewandowski doesn't understand why he would get a longer ban - SPORT

Robert Lewandowski does not understand how he could be banned for more than a game after his red card against Osasuna. The forward saw two yellows but while walking off, made a gesture which referee Gil Manzano noted down as one which undermined him. That means Lewandowski could be open to a three or four game punishment.

Robert Lewandowski: I'm sure that next year Barca will be very good - SPORT

Robert Lewandowski received the 2021-22 Golden Boot after finishing as the top European goalscorer and spoke about Barça at the ceremony. He was sure that there will be success.

The Marcos Alonso factor could close doors to a new CB in January - SPORT

Marcos Alonso was one of Barça's last signings, but his performance has convinced the club. Xavi Hernández is betting on him as a left-footed center-back due to the many injuries, and the former Chelsea player has more than fulfilled that role.

Memphis Depay asks Barcelona to let him leave for free in January - SPORT

Memphis Depay may have played his last game in a Barça shirt. The Dutch player has not played since September due to injury and will reappear at the World Cup for Netherlands, although it seems he won't return to Barcelona after.

Barcelona are still tracking Brazilian defender Kaiky at Almeria - SPORT

Kaiky Fernandez made his debut at Camp Nou on Saturday... in an Almeria shirt. He played 45 minutes. Barcelona had first refusal on the 18-year-old defender when he left Santos (and still have the same option on promising winger Angelo Gabriel).