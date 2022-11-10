Barcelona youngster Ez Abde called up to Morocco World Cup squad

Barcelona youngster Ez Abde has been called into the Morocco squad for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

The 20-year-old, who is currently on loan at Osasuna, is part of the 26-man squad for the tournament which was announced on Thursday.

Here’s the squad in full:

اللائحة النهائية لأسود الأطلس مستعدة لنهائيات كأس العالم فيفا قطر 2022



Your squad list is ready for FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 !#DimaMaghrib #AtlasLions #TeamMorocco pic.twitter.com/IQOUBmlAP2 — Équipe du Maroc (@EnMaroc) November 10, 2022

Abde has made eight appearances this season in La Liga for Osasuna, picking up two assists, although he did not feature last time out when Barca were the visitors at El Sadar.

Barcelona are thought to rate the 20-year-old highly and ensured he signed a contract extension that runs until 2026, and includes a €200 million buyout clause, before he left for Osasuna in the summer.

Morocco have been drawn in Group F at the World Cup and will take on Belgium, Canada, and Croatia for a place in the knockout stages.

Abde made his senior debut for Morocco in a friendly against Chile back in September after speculation he was going to change allegiance to Spain. The winger had previously played for the Morocco Under-20s, but has dual nationality, and did ultimately commit to the Atlas Lions.