Balde’s Barcelona contract renewal nearing completion - report

Barcelona and Alejandro Balde are nearing completion on a contract renewal, according to a report from Sport. The Spaniard has broken out this year at the full-back position for Xavi and Barca wants to lock him down.

The report details the desire to renew his contract till 2027 with a salary increase that nears what Gavi and Araujo make. Balde’s current deal runs through 2024 with a €500m release clause.

Balde is set to sign before the end of the year unless he is called up to Spain’s World Cup squad. Luis Enrique is due to name his squad for the competition on Friday, and there has been some speculation Balde could be included.

Sport also reported that Balde’s agent Jorge Mendes made it clear there are other offers on the table for his services. Which, is pretty easy to guess.

Full-backs are probably the most desired position in football at the moment and Balde’s age makes him an absolute gem. Let’s hope Barca can lock him down fast.