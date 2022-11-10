Barcelona still keeping tabs on Kaiky - report

Barcelona are reportedly still keeping an eye on Kaiky Fernandez. The Almeria defender is only 18 years old and has been a player Barcelona have been interested in for some time now.

When Kaiky left Santos last summer Barca had first refusal on him but decided not to go for it and saw Almeria snap him up for just €7 million instead.

The report claims that even after that deal was made, Barca were meeting with his agents in the United States, during their pre-season tour, to talk about another purchase option. The holdup is Almeria not wanting to allow him to leave as of yet.

Barca definitely are still keeping tabs on his improvement. Letting him flourish at Almeria is probably a solid move for such a young player. It’ll be interesting to see how he gets on this season.