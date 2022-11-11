Barcelona send scouts to watch Cuenca and Foyth - report

Barcelona reportedly sent scouts to watch Espanyol vs Villarreal this week to keep an eye on a couple of targets ahead of the January transfer window.

Mundo Deportivo reckon the Catalans are keeping tabs on Jorge Cuenca and Juan Foyth, and both players did feature in the match.

Cuenca joined Villarreal in 2020 from Barcelona but the club have retained a buy-back option on the 22-year-old.

The defender played all 90 minutes against Espanyol on what was just his second La Liga appearance of the season for the Yellow Submarine.

Foyth also featured in the second half, coming on as a late sub, after recovering from an injury that has kept him sidelined for a while.

Barca were linked with a move for Foyth in the summer but the Argentine then suffered a serious knee problem that put an end to those rumors.

Fast forward a couple of months and it seems the speculation has now returned about a possible move for Foyth ahead of the transfer window reopening.