Uruguay offer Araujo update ahead of World Cup 2022

Uruguay have offered an update on Barcelona defender Ronald Araujo after calling up the center-back to their World Cup squad.





Araujo hasn’t played since undergoing surgery in September but the national team are hopeful that he can play a role in Qatar.

Uruguayan Football Association (AUF) president Ignacio Alonso offered the following update.

“We had a major setback with Ronald Araujo, but he is overcoming it little by little,” he said. “We are going to have the opportunity for him to be at the Uruguay training camp, evaluated by the doctors and the coaching staff, and God willing he could be in one of the matches.” Source | Reuters

Araujo was expected to miss three months after undergoing surgery which initially meant he was not expected to play again until mid-December at the earliest.

Uruguay kick off their World Cup campaign against South Korea on November 24 and then go on to face Portugal and Ghana in Group H.