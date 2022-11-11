Piqué describes his 'spectacular' farewell - FC Barcelona

Gerard Piqué decided to use a Twitch interview with one of Spain's most popular media personalities, Ibai Llanos, to talk about what he calls "a spectacular farewell on Saturday".

Robert Lewandowski has been named in the list of players that Czesław Michniewicz will be taking to Qatar. Not that it comes as any kind of surprise, the FC Barcelona striker being the biggest star in a team that will be hoping to do a lot better than a first round exit at Russia 2018.

Marc-André Ter Stegen is one of the 26 players in the Germany squad for the World Cup in Qatar. This is the fourth consecutive major tournament for the Barça keeper, although thus far he has yet to play games at any, with Manuel Neuer having been chosen ahead of him, although he was part of the team that won the 2017 Confederations Cup.

Barcelona’s operations in the winter market might be hit by salary limits and priorities are on renewing players they already have. As well as Alejandro Balde, whose renewal is on track, Marcos Alonso is another player the club want to keep.

We’ve come a long way from the summer months where Frenkie de Jong had a foot and a half out of the Camp Nou. Through hard work and sacrifice, the midfielder has turned his situation around. The midfielder is becoming a key player again ahead of the break for the World Cup.

Barcelona are close to achieving one of their prime objectives. Renewing Alejandro Balde’s contract until 2027. The deal has been moving forward in the past few months and it’s set for him to sign this year. The defender wants to stay and he will rise to a similar level of salary as Araujo and Gavi.

In a shock turn, Ansu Fati could be the major sale that Barcelona’s board are looking to make in order to keep strengthening the squad. Over the summer, the club tried to sell Frenkie de Jong in order to fund other moves, but the Dutch midfielder was steadfast in his desire to remain at Barcelona.