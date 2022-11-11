Pedri, Ansu Fati among seven Barcelona players named in Spain squad for World Cup 2022

Barcelona legend and Spain national team head coach Luis Enrique announced on Friday the 26-man squad for the World Cup, and a total of seven Barça players have been named in the list.

bound!



Pedri, Gavi, Ansu, Busquets, Ferran, Eric & Jordi Alba are in Spain's squad for the World Cup!



Good luck, guys! pic.twitter.com/Zp1cxIg4ft — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) November 11, 2022

Eric García, Jordi Alba, Sergio Busquets, Pedri, Gavi, Ferran Torres and Ansu Fati have been chosen to represent their country in Qatar, with Spain’s debut scheduled for Wednesday, November 23 against Costa Rica.

The biggest surprise amongst the Barça selections is the inclusion of Ansu Fati, who had his status up in the air due to his inconsistent form to start this season after battling multiple injuries over the last two years. But Luis Enrique has decided to bet on the youngster’s potential, hoping his individual skills and scoring ability will prove crucial during the tournament.

One Barça player omitted from the list is Alejandro Balde, who is quickly becoming a key starter for Xavi Hernández’s men but couldn’t make it on Enrique’s list. Valencia’s José Luis Gayà and Barça’s Alba have been chosen as the left-backs, but you have to figure Balde will be part of the plans post-World Cup.

This is the full Spain squad:

Goalkeepers: Unai Simón (Athletic Bilbao), Robert Sánchez (Brighton), David Raya (Brentford)

Defenders: Eric García (Barcelona), Pau Torres (Villarreal), Aymeric Laporte (Manchester City), Hugo Guillamón (Valencia), Dani Carvajal (Real Madrid), César Azpilicueta (Chelsea), Jordi Alba (Barcelona), José Luis Gayà (Valencia)

Midfielders: Sergio Busquets (Barcelona), Rodri (Manchester City), Marcos Llorente (Atlético Madrid), Pedri (Barcelona), Gavi (Barcelona), Koke (Atlético Madrid), Carlos Soler (Paris Saint-Germain)

Forwards: Ansu Fati (Barcelona), Ferran Torres (Barcelona), Álvaro Morata (Atlético Madrid), Pablo Sarabia (Paris Saint-Germain), Nico Williams (Athletic Bilbao), Yeremi Pino (Villarreal), Marco Asensio (Real Madrid), Dani Olmo (RB Leipzig)

