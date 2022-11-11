Luis Enrique says he wants to convince Busquets to play another World Cup

Spain boss Luis Enrique has been talking about Barcelona captain Sergio Busquets after naming the midfielder in his World Cup squad.

Busquets is one of seven Barcelona players on Lucho’s list for the forthcoming tournament in Qatar, with Eric García, Jordi Alba, Pedri, Gavi, Ferran Torres and Ansu Fati also included.

The tournament is expected to be Busquets’s last World Cup, but the Spain boss thinks the 34-year-old can keep on playing.

“I do not agree it will be his last World Cup,” he said. “My objective is to convince him to play another one,” he said. “He is like [tennis player] Rafa Nadal. If we manage to play how we want, in the opposition half and pressing well, Busquets is like Nadal, the best in the world, but if the team is stretched and the game opens up, no. But I don’t see a better pivote in the world for how we play.”

Busquets’ club future is also a little unclear as he’s out of contract at the end of the season at the Camp Nou. The midfielder said in September he wants to see how the season goes before making a final decision on his next move.