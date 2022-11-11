‘More than a dream’ - Ansu Fati reacts to World Cup call-up

Barcelona forward Ansu Fati has been celebrating been called up to the Spain squad for the 2022 World Cup.

Ansu is one of seven Barca players on Luis Enrique’s list for the tournament which is due to start shortly in Qatar.

There had been some doubt over Ansu’s inclusion, after he missed out on the last Spain squad, but he’s on the plane and over the moon to be involved.

“Huge pride to represent Spain at the World Cup. More than just a dream! Let’s go,” he wrote on Instagram.

Lucho spoke briefly about Fati at a press conference after announcing his squad.

“Ansu is in a process of getting back to being the player he was before his injury,” he said. “He’s now totally recovered, he’s played a lot of games for his club. We can discuss when he’ll be back at his previous level, we all want that.”

The Barca starlet has made 14 appearances in La Liga this season, but just three as a starter, scoring three times and contributing three assists.