Barcelona’s Pablo Torre gets Spain Under-21 call-up

Barcelona midfielder Pablo Torre has been handed a call-up to the Spain Under-21 squad for a friendly against Japan.

Torre has made the list despite spending most of the season on the bench at the Camp Nou since his move from Racing.

The highly-rated teenager has only made four appearances for the first team so far, although he did score last time out against Viktoria Plzen in the Champions League.

Torre is joined in the squad by Barca team-mates Arnau Tenas, Alejandro Balde, and Nico Gonzalez, who is on loan at Valencia.

Here’s the list in full:

OFICIAL | De la Fuente ofrece la lista para el amistoso de la Sub-21 ante Japón.



️ La @SEFutbol jugará ante el combinado nipón en @EstadioCartuja en un partido que será emitido a través de @teledeporte el próximo 18 de noviembre a las 20:00.



The match is the final game of 2022 for Spain’s Under-21s and will take place at La Cartuja in Seville. Torre will be hoping for some minutes next week, although it’s thought he could also play for Barca Atletic during the World Cup break.