Girona coach responds to Arnau Martinez to Barcelona transfer rumors

Girona coach Míchel Sánchez has been asked about rumors that Arnau Martinez is wanted at Barcelona in the January transfer window.

The Catalans are thought to be keen to bring in a new right-back and Martinez appears to be one of the club’s top targets.

Sanchez says it’s flattering to hear Barca are interested but is hoping the defender stays where he is.

“It’s a compliment for the kid, but I hope he spends more time with us,” he said. “It’s good to talk about one but you have to keep improving and with your feet on the ground.”

Martinez is thought to be valued at around €20 million and does have a Barcelona background. He spent six years at La Masia before moving on in 2016.

Right-back has been an issue at Barcelona again this season, with Hector Bellerin, Sergi Roberto, Alejandro Balde, and Jules Kounde having all played in the position.