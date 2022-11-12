Elche could cut short Alex Collado’s loan in January - report

Alex Collado could be set to return to Barcelona in the January transfer window.

The 23-year-old is on a season-long loan at Elche but Jorge Almiron’s side are considering cutting the deal short.

Relevo reckon that Collado takes up quite a chunk of Elche’s salary limit and hasn’t really been doing the business on the pitch to justify the spend.

Collado has made eight La Liga appearances and managed just one goal and one assist fo far for Elche, who are bottom of the table heading into the World Cup.

Elche’s perilous position means they want to strengthen in January but need to find some funds to be able to bring in new players.

The club would therefore be “willing to give up Collado” if it meant they could add a few players to the squad in the winter market.

Collado’s Barcelona contract expires at the end of the season and it seems unlikely he would play if he did return to the Camp Nou.

Barca could therefore look for another loan or a sale which may also please Elche. The club have a clause in his loan which means they are entitled to 20% of any future sale.