Ansu Fati’s dad says Barcelona star is ‘reborn’ after receiving Spain World Cup call-up

Ansu Fati’s dad has spoken about just how important it’s been for the Barcelona striker to be called into the Spain squad for the 2022 World Cup.

The attacker has been named on Luis Enrique’s list, despite struggling for starts this season, and Bori Fati says the call-up has given his son a huge boost.

“Ansu, who was training at the moment the squad was announced, called us on the phone shouting, he was very happy, his reward has arrived,” he said. “Yesterday we almost didn’t sleep wondering if he would go or not. We did not know anything, we had our hearts almost in our mouths. If you see him today, it’s like he’s reborn. “He’s doing well. Truly. Ansu has suffered but for some time he’s been well. He did preseason and since he started the season he’s had no trouble with his knee or muscular injuries. He’s working at 100 percent at Barca. He knows where he is and what he wants to do.” Source | Cope

It remains to be seen how much Ansu will play at the World Cup. He hasn’t played for Spain since October 2020, largely due to injuries, but it sounds like he’s raring to go ahead of the tournament in Qatar.