Laporta says January transfers will ‘not be easy’ for Barcelona

Barcelona president Joan Laporta has admitted it won’t be easy for the club to sign players in the January transfer window.

The Catalans have been tipped to bring in a right-back and potentially a midfielder in the winter to further strengthen Xavi’s squad.

Laporta has been asked about the possibility of some more transfers and explained why it’s going to be difficult.

“In the summer we set out with some plans and practically all the objectives were achieved. We have a more competitive and balanced team than last season,” he said. “We are constantly thinking about how to improve it. Injuries have not allowed us to see the full potential of this team with all the new signings. “To sign in winter we would have to incorporate players to improve what we have and it is not easy, especially taking into account that we still have fair play problems due to the elimination from the Champions League, which has reduced our budgeted income and LaLiga has already warned us that we will have to pay more for the team.” Source | Sport

Barcelona are still in a delicate financial situation, although Gerard Pique’s retirement will help to free up some space on the wage bill at the Camp Nou.