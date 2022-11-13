Messi explains why Pep Guardiola is the best coach he’s ever had

Lionel Messi has been giving a few interviews before the 2022 World Cup and has been talking about life at Barcelona under Pep Guardiola.

A sneak preview of the GOAT’s chat with Movistar has been released which shows the Argentine talking about how special it was to play for Pep at Barca.

“Pep is the best coach I’ve ever had. Everything he planned always ended up happening. He is special in the way he sees things, prepares for matches and communicates,” he said. “Guardiola did a lot of harm to football too because it seemed to easy, so simple that everyone wanted to copy it. Later I found many ‘Guardiolas’ out there, and you realize what we did, what that was.”

Messi is set to feature for PSG tomorrow in Ligue 1 before linking up with the Argentina team for the World Cup. La Albiceleste are one of the pre-tournament favourites, with Messi aiming to World Cup for the first time in Qatar.