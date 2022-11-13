Record 16 FC Barcelona players going to World Cup - FC Barcelona

The deadline is Monday, but all the World Cup squads that could potentially include FC Barcelona players have already been announced and it means there are 16 players from the club headed for Qatar.

Lionel Messi: Impossible to replicate Guardiola era Barça - SPORT

PSG player Leo Messi has recognized the work of Pep Guardiola at Barça, where he built one of the best teams in the history of the sport, in the interview for Universo Valdano.

The six teams bidding for Borussia Dortmund prodigy Moukoko - SPORT

Moukoko, the 17-year-old Borussia Dortmund player is excelling in Germany and the Bundesliga, and the striker has become one of the most coveted players by the big European teams.

Barça president Joan Laporta: Our goal is winning the La Liga - SPORT

Joan Laporta, president of FC Barcelona, engaged SPORT in his office. His face betrays a mixture of tiredness and satisfaction. He is surrounded by frenetic activity, a byproduct of his position, and the tension caused by a summer full of momentous decisions.

Robert Lewandowski's Champions League disappointment revealed - SPORT

If there’s one adjective that defines Robert Lewandowski, it’s a winner. The Polish forward is not tried to lifting titles. So when he loses or goes out, he’s frustrated and disappointed. Just like after Barca were knocked out of the Champions League. Nobody expected that this knock-out would come, and least of all him, after arriving to be the start of the project.

Xavi, delighted with Frenkie de Jong - SPORT

More than one person at Barcelona has to ask forgiveness of Frenkie de Jong for having tried to force him out of the club last summer. The Dutch player resisted the bullying that he was subjected to with the intention that he would accept some offers that were on the table for him, one of them tempting, in the form of Manchester United’s.