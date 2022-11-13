Jordi Alba: My intention is to stay and retire at Barcelona

Barcelona left-back Jordi Alba has been speaking out ahead of the World Cup and offered an update on life at the Camp Nou.

The defender is no longer guaranteed a starter spot at Barca, due to the emergence of Alejandro Balde, but says he still want to stay for as long as he can.

However, Alba also claims that as soon as he feels he is not up to scratch he will be happy to wave goodbye to the Catalan giants.

“I’ve been at the club for almost 18 years and my intention is to retire here while I perform,” he said. “I see myself strong and the day I see I can’t perform at the highest level that being a Barcelona player requires, I’ll be the first to raise my hand and leave. Right now I feel very well.”

There was speculation about interest from Serie A side Inter in the summer transfer window, but Alba says he did not receive an offer from the Nerazzurri.

“Honestly, I didn’t get any offer from that club, or from any other. I knew the opinion of the coach, who was counting on me,” he added. “After that, I can’t rate anything else. There has been talk for many years that I could go on loan or sign to another club. But my intention has always been to stay here.” Source | Mundo Deportivo

Barca have already said goodbye to Gerard Pique this season and may bid a fond farewell to Sergio Busquets at the end of the season too. Alba is contracted to the club until 2024 and has made it clear he’s hoping to see out his deal.