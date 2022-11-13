Lewandowski says it would be ‘a dream’ to play with Messi

Robert Lewandowski has admitted it would be “a dream” to play with Lionel Messi amid speculation the GOAT could return to Barcelona.

Messi is out of contract at PSG at the end of the season and it’s not clear yet where he will be playing his football next season.

There have been whispers already that Barca could try to bring him back, and Lewandowski has made it clear he’d love to play with the Argentina international.

“Messi is absolutely brilliant with the amazing passes he plays to the striker. If you think about Messi, he has this brilliant connection with strikers,” he said. “He knows how to put the ball into the box, between the lines... he’s the best in the world at that. I don’t know what’s going on right now, but for a striker it would be a dream to play with Lionel Messi for sure.” Source | Marca

It’s been reported recently that Inter Miami are growing confident they will be able to land Messi next season. PSG are also thought to be willing to offer an extension, with Messi set to make a decision after the 2022 World Cup.