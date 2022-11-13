This Week in Barça Femení: Classic Dominance

Barcelona’s all-conquering Women’s team extended their perfect start to the season with their 10th consecutive win in all competitions with a dominant 4-0 win over Real Madrid in El Clásico at the Alfredo Di Stéfano Stadium last Sunday.

Barça Femení dominated from start to finish, and after the first 10 games it is at least arguable that this team is just as good if not better than the side that made history last season, and it’s all down to depth: the summer signings gave manager Jonatan Giráldez even more options to keep rotating the side, and the new players are fitting in very nicely.

England right-back Lucy Bronze deserves a special mention. It hasn’t take long for Bronze to establish herself as not only the best full-back in the team, but one of the best players in the squad period. Lucy is a brilliant defender and was sensational against Madrid’s dangerous wingers last week, and her stamina and strength also adds a lot to the attacking play.

Brazilian striker Geyse is playing amazing football, using her pace and smarts to find spaces and cause a lot of trouble to the backline, and the midfield is doing an amazing job without the injured Alexia Putellas. As crazy as it is to say, Femení don’t seem to be missing the reigning two-time Ballon d’Or winner. The competition will get stronger as the season goes on, especially in Europe, but this team looks scary.

Barça Women are off this week due to the international break, but they return to action next weekend and have a gigantic Women’s Champions League match against Bayern Munich at the Spotify Camp Nou on November 24. That should be another special night for the women’s game, and a chance to see a really good Barça side in action.