This Week in Barça Atlètic: Back on Track

Barcelona’s youth affiliate had lost four in a row in the month of October, a bad run of performances and defeats that completely negated the great start the team had made to the campaign in the Third Division. Manager Rafa Márquez had to take to social media to address the situation and promised things would get better.

Three weeks later, things are better. Two clean sheets in a row, four points in two games and even more crucially a first away win of the season, as Barça Atlètic beat Osasuna Promesas on the road last Sunday thanks to a goal by Juanda.

El resum d'una victòria molt suada Osasuna Promesas (0-1)



Así se consiguieron los primeros 3⃣ puntos de la temporada a domicilio#ForçaBarça ❤ pic.twitter.com/1NXArIarg0 — Barça Atlètic (@FCBarcelonaB) November 7, 2022

Goalkeeper Arnau Tenas also had an amazing night between the posts, and was easily the best player on the pitch with crucial saves in big moments.





Exhibició sota pals en la victòria del Barça Atlètic Osasuna Promesas



¡Qué exhibición bajo palos! #ForçaBarça ❤️ pic.twitter.com/DBc3sJqmO7 — Barça Atlètic (@FCBarcelonaB) November 7, 2022

Barça Atlètic showed resilience and fighting spirit, something they’d been missing during the four-game losing streak. Márquez has done a good job of keeping the confidence high and managing the tough moments, and this very young team is slowly maturing and evolving together.

They are 10th in the table, and any talk of promotion at this stage is unnecessary. It’s about putting a consistent run of performances and results again, and having this weekend off due to the Copa del Rey will give the coach and the team a few extra days to train hard and get better.

No one expected this young team to dominate the Third Division and be promoted with a near perfect record, but they are too talented to lose four in a row. They are back at it again next weekend against Athletic Bilbao B at the Johan Cruyff Stadium, a tough test in which they’ll be hoping for a third straight unbeaten game and another step in the right direction.