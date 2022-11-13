Ronald Araujo trains with Uruguay ahead of World Cup 2022

Ronald Araujo has joined up with the Uruguay squad for the World Cup and has been spotted in training ahead of the start of the tournament.

The defender has not played since undergoing surgery in September but has been put through his paces with the national team.

It’s still not clear what part Araujo will be able to play for Uruguay but he certainly seems to be closing in on a rapid recovery from his injury.

It was originally estimated that Araujo would be out for three months, but Uruguay chiefs have already claimed they are hopeful he will be able to play some part in the tournament.

Uruguay kick off their campaign against South Korea on November 24 and then go on to face Portugal and Ghana in Group H.

It seems unlikely Araujo will be a starter just yet but he will be hoping his team can go deep in the World Cup which will enhance his chances of playing in the tournament.