Pablo Torre set for new Barcelona squad number

Barcelona are set for a bit of a reshuffle when it comes to squad numbers in January.

We’ve already seen that Gavi, Alejandro Balde and Inaki Pena are set for changes, but it seems Pablo Torre will get a new number too.

The summer signing currently wears No. 32 but looks set to be handed the 16, previously worn by Pedri.

Barca have released more footage of their new dressing room lockers which has revealed Torre’s new number.

Torre has been called up to the Spain-Under 21 squad this week for a friendly against Japan.

The midfielder is then expected to return to Barcelona and could feature for Barca Atletico during the World Cup break.

Torre did play for Rafa Marquez’s side against Murcia back in September but since then he has remained with Xavi’s first-team squad, making four appearances and scoring his first goal against Viktoria Plzen.