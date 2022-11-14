Barcelona rumor round-up: Kessie, Gundogan and Dest latest

Kessie wanted by Premier League clubs

The January transfer window is approaching which means the rumor mill is slowing getting into gear, particularly now domestic football is on hold due to the World Cup.

Franck Kessie is one player who is not going to the World Cup and who could instead be heading to the Premier League instead.

Diario Sport have been reading something called ‘Futbol Total’ and reckon Aston Villa and Fulham both want the Barcelona midfielder.

Unai Emery is willing to pay €14 million for Kessie but Fulham will blow Villa out of the water by offering €22m for a player who arrived at Barca on a free just a few months ago.

Gundogan rumors return

Over at Mundo Deportivo there is word, yet again, that Barcelona want to bring Ilkay Gundogan to the Camp Nou in January.

The Catalans really want Bernardo Silva but know such a move would be impossible in January so will settle for his Man City team-mate instead.

Gundogan is out of contract in 2023 and yet to extend which may help, while the midfielder is also said to “like Barcelona a lot.”

The 32-year-old also shares the same agent as Andreas Christensen who joined Barca in the summer on a free transfer from Chelsea.

Barca don’t want Dest back

One player who isn’t wanted at Barcelona is Sergino Dest. The USMNT star is on loan at AC Milan and struggling to make an impact in Serie A too.

Dest has only made two starts for the Rossoneri and will now head off to the World Cup with the Stars and Stripes.

Barca have already decided they don’t want Dest back, according to Sport, and will surely be hoping AC Milan take up his €20m purchase option next summer.

Barca will ‘only’ sign a right-back in January

Right-back remains an issue at Barcelona though, but the club do plan to bring in a new defender in the January window.

Sport reckon that financial constraints mean that right-back is the only position the club will strengthen this winter.

Juan Foyth, Benjamin Pavard, Diogo Dalot, Wilfried Singo and Jeremie Frimong are all defenders the club have considered.