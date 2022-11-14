Nine debutants under Xavi - FC Barcelona

Since Xavi Hernández has been seated in the Spotify Camp Nou dugout, there have been no fewer than nine debutants in the FC Barcelona first team. Here they are in chronological order.

Barça's striker, Robert Lewandowski, discusses a wide range of topics in an interview with the Spanish newspaper, Marca. Here are some quotes about from the prolific number 9 about his time at Barça so far:

Antonio Rudiger has confirmed Barcelona tried to sign him but that he was committed to joining their rivals Real Madrid. Rudiger joined Madrid on a free transfer in the summer after running down his contract with Chelsea.

Barcelona have already made the decision not to take Sergiño Dest back once his loan to Milan ends at the end of the season. Barça and Milan reached an agreement for the loan of the footballer for the 2022-23 season. The agreement established a purchase option worth around €20m next summer.

Barcelona have already planned the route to follow in the January transfer window, which will be marked by what the club can do within their salary limit.

Jordi Alba has analysed his situation at Barcelona in an exclusive interview with SPORT before joining the Spain team for the Qatar 2022 World Cup.