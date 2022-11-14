Raphinha explains why he’s been surprised by Lewandowski at Barcelona

Raphinha has been talking about Robert Lewandowski and has admitted he’s been blown away by the Poland international at Barcelona.

The two players arrived in the summer transfer window to boost the Barca attack, and Raphinha says he wasn’t expecting Lewandowski to be as good as he is.

“I will tell you the truth. As a guy who is already older [Lewandowski is 34 years old], I expected less from him,” he said. “But, he got here and every training session he does is amazing, for him he’s never good, he’s always giving his best, runs a lot, helps with marking, moves well in the area, has headers, finishes with both feet, it’s an amazing thing.” “You see yourself at 25, working a lot, you think you’re at your best, and you see the guy at 34 looking for his best every day, so that’s amazing. Very inspiring the way he works.” Source | Globo Esporte

Lewandowski has scored 13 goals in 14 La Liga games for Barcelona and tops the Pichichi standings heading into the World Cup.