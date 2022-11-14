Lionel Messi: “We told Luis Enrique to stay at Barça”

Lionel Messi has revealed that he and most of the FC Barcelona squad told then-manager Luis Enrique to stay at the club longer, after the coach had decided to resign.

Messi now plays for Paris Saint-Germain and Argentina, and he could meet Luis Enrique’s Spain the upcoming FIFA World Cup.

“I came back from Argentina after the holidays and we played on January 2 or 3, I don’t remember exactly, and I ended up going to the bench and we had a discussion that lasted a ‘little bit’...” Messi admitted during an interview with former Real Madrid and Argentina great Jorge Valdano.

Messi is probably speaking of a few arguments he had with Luis Enrique in early 2015, when the team was struggling and the manager’s job was called into question.

However, everything changed and the relationship grew stronger. They ended up winning the treble that year, and La Liga and Copa del Rey the next season.

Luis Enrique would resign as coach in his third season, as for the first time, he did not win La Liga. They only won the cup that year.

“We had a spectacular relationship until the last day, when he decided to leave and we told him to stay, not to go, that we were doing well,” Messi said.

Luis Enrique then took a break from coaching before returning as a national team manager. For his part, Messi went through three more coaches at Barcelona before joining PSG. He’s on his second coach in Paris these days.