Spanish Federation denies report that Gerard Piqué had a hidden business relationship with them

The Royal Spanish Football Federation (known by its Spanish acronym, RFEF) has denied a report from a newspaper that says Gerard Piqué had a secret business relationship with them.

The FC Barcelona defender recently retired from professional football in the middle of the season, curiously prior to the Spanish Supercup, which is to be played early next year.

It’s that competition that is at the center of the controversy, with El Mundo alleging that Piqué profited millions from moving the cup to Saudi Arabia.

Nota informativa |



Confianza total de la RFEF en la justicia ante un nuevo episodio de manipulación de El Mundo



https://t.co/JjBOBLIj1P pic.twitter.com/qrAr0mOPsV — RFEF (@rfef) November 14, 2022

The newspaper said that the Spanish government was investigating hidden payments made to the defender’s company, Kosmos, sanctioned by the RFEF president, Luis Rubiales.

The RFEF has called the report “a new episode of manipulation” on El Mundo’s part. While payments from the Saudi Arabian government to Kosmos do exist, the Spanish federation maintains they were given independently of their dealings with the country. But the report claims that Piqué was acting as an agent of the Spanish federation.

The RFEF also says they did not hide any business relationships and that any government report that says otherwise comes from opinion, not fact.

The fallout is yet to be determined, but this could lead to legal wrangling amongst all involved parties in the future.