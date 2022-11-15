Pedri vows to shave his head if Spain win World Cup 2022

Barcelona midfielder Pedri has vowed to shave his head if Spain win World Cup 2022.

The midfielder has linked up with the squad for the tournament in Qatar and was asked what he would do if Luis Enrique’s side are crowned world champions.

“If we win, I’ll let the hairdresser shave off my hair or do something with it,” he said with a laugh.

Pedri also spoke a little bit about his team’s chances and how he’s feeling ahead of his first ever World Cup tournament.

“The team we have in Spain is young. We want to do a great job at the World Cup,” he added.

“I think many would think that having a very young team is a negative thing, but no, it’s an aspect that is in our favour because of the desire we have.

“It’s a dream for me to be able to play it. Being here is really crazy. The truth is that I face it with great enthusiasm, the same as when I played the European Championship or the Olympic Games.”

There were also a few words about Luis Enrique. Pedri says the boss is the “best coach for Spain” because he gives the players belief and “makes us all play better together.”