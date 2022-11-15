Barcelona working to renew Ousmane Dembélé, Alejandro Balde, Iñaki Peña deals - report

FC Barcelona is looking into players whose contracts are running out soon, with three already singled out to be prioritized. According to a report, the Catalans would like to extend the deals belonging to Ousmane Dembélé, Alejandro Balde, and Iñaki Peña.

Dembélé, 25, was out of contract at the end of last season and will be out of contract in two years. His renewal took a long time to hammer out, and caused a lot of anxiety. The club is hoping to avoid a similar situation, and hoping to renew the deal before the FIFA World Cup. It’s possible that his value could go up if he plays well for France.

Next, Balde. He has been one of the revelations of the season so far, fighting for a spot with veteran left-backs such as Jordi Alba and Marcos Alonso. He has a deal under 2024 and is still being paid like a B team player, so it’s expected he’d be in line for a pay raise. His representative, super agent Jorge Mendes, will surely demand a big bump for his client. But Barcelona know the youngster loves the club and is keen to stay.

Peña, Barcelona’s second keeper, has a deal that expires next year. He will have to decide if he wants to continue to compete with Marc-André ter Stegen or if he’ll join Real Betis or Galatasaray. He performed well for the Turkish team last season on loan.

Two players signed last summer, Héctor Bellerín and Alonso, are out of contract next year. It remains to be seen if their deals get extended, although the rumor is that Alonso’s will and Bellerín’s remains to be seen.

Two captains, Sergi Roberto and Sergio Busquets, are also out of contract next year. Roberto may be in line for a renewal, though it’s not definitive. Meanwhile, it’s understood the club wants to renew Busquets, but his idea is to leave the club and play in MLS.

Finally, Memphis Depay’s contract is running out, but the club is not interested in renewing his deal as his salary is considered too high as it stands.