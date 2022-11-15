FC Barcelona News: 15 November 2022; Barca like Tielemans, Ansu Fati talks World Cup

Barca like Youri Tielemans but there’s competition | Sport

Barcelona are interested in signing Youri Tielemans from Leicester, who is out of contract at the end of the season, but will face competition from Arsenal.

World Cup a good moment to bring Brazilians together again, says Raphinha | Reuters

Raphinha says the World Cup is a good opportunity to bring Brazilians together as he looks ahead to the tournament in Qatar.

Alan Shearer says Barcelona tried to sign him before Ronaldo | BBC Sport

Alan Shearer claims Barcelona wanted to sign him in 1996 before bringing Ronaldo to the Camp Nou.

Marc-Andre ter Stegen will not travel with Germany, yet | Sport

Barcelona goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen has not travelled to the World Cup with Germany yet as he is suffering from illness and must recover first.

Barcelona to face competition from Alberto Moleiro | Football Espana

Barcelona will face stiff competition for Las Palmas teenager Alberto Moleiro. Liverpool, Man City, Real Madrid, and Borussia Dortmund are also interested.

Ansu Fati: We will fight for everything | Sport

Ansu Fati is delighted to be heading to the World Cup with Spain and says his team will give everything to be crowned world champions in Qatar.