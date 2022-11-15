Spain confirm squad numbers for 2022 World Cup

Spain have confirmed their squad numbers for the 2022 World Cup as they prepare for their opening game against Costa Rica on Wednesday, November 23.

There are a few odd ones as always. Gavi is keeping hold of the No. 9, Pedri takes the No. 26 and Ansu Fati will be seen in the #25.

Elsewhere, Eric Garcia is #3, Jordi Alba #18, Busquets #5 and Ferran Torres #11.

Here’s a look at the full squad.

¿Estás pensando ponerle nombre y número a tu camiseta para animar a la @SEFutbol en el Mundial?



¡¡PUES YA ES OFICIAL!!



Aquí tienes el listado completo con los que llevaran tus jugadores favoritos en #Catar2022.



ℹ️ https://t.co/hdHgBBtBjk#VamosEspaña pic.twitter.com/TLgUY2oAki — Selección Española de Fútbol (@SEFutbol) November 14, 2022

Spain are due to play a friendly before the tournament kicks off. Luis Enrique’s side will take on Jordan on Thursday as they fine-tune their preparations.

The Spain boss has also revealed he’s set up a Twitch channel and is planning to speak to fans directly during the tournament which promises to be absolutely fascinating.