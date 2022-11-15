 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Spain confirm squad numbers for 2022 World Cup

The players have made their choices

By Gill Clark
/ new
Spain v Switzerland: UEFA Nations League - League Path Group 2 Photo by Eric Alonso/Getty Images

Spain have confirmed their squad numbers for the 2022 World Cup as they prepare for their opening game against Costa Rica on Wednesday, November 23.

There are a few odd ones as always. Gavi is keeping hold of the No. 9, Pedri takes the No. 26 and Ansu Fati will be seen in the #25.

Elsewhere, Eric Garcia is #3, Jordi Alba #18, Busquets #5 and Ferran Torres #11.

Here’s a look at the full squad.

Spain are due to play a friendly before the tournament kicks off. Luis Enrique’s side will take on Jordan on Thursday as they fine-tune their preparations.

The Spain boss has also revealed he’s set up a Twitch channel and is planning to speak to fans directly during the tournament which promises to be absolutely fascinating.

More From Barca Blaugranes

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Barca Blaugranes Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Barca news from Barca Blaugranes