Dembele’s buyout clause at Barcelona drops to €50m in summer 2023 - report

Ousmane Dembele signed a two-year contract extension in the summer that contains a buyout clause set at €100 million.

Marca are reporting that the clause drops to just €50m in June and July of next year and then returns to €100m on August 1.

Dembele’s future is likely to be the subject of speculation again soon, with reports already claiming Barca are keen to extend.

The club surely won’t want a repeat of the last transfer saga when Dembele actually let his contract expire before eventually signing on for another two years.

The Frenchman has become a regular under Xavi at Barcelona and thankfully seems to have put his injury problems aside.

Dembele has made 20 appearances this season in all competitions, scoring five times and contributing seven assists for Barcelona.

The 25-year-old is now with the France squad for the World Cup, with Les Bleus set to take on Australia, Denmark and Tunisia in the group stages of the competition.