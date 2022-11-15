Barcelona’s Memphis Depay opens on his ‘difficult’ injury problems

Memphis Depay has been talking about the injury problems that have restricted his game time at Barcelona this season ahead of the World Cup.

The Dutchman has only made two La Liga appearances after sustaining a hamstring injury playing for Louis van Gaal’s side during the last international break.

Memphis has already hit out at rumors he delayed his recovery so he was in peak condition for the World Cup and has now offered a bit more detail on his recent issues.

“I was almost ready to resume group training at Barcelona when I had a setback,” he said. “You should know: I really had to hold back at times. I missed an important period at Barcelona, ​​when they needed me and I wanted to be important for the team. I was really bummed that I couldn’t play, but I love being back.”

The Dutchman says he is now fit but has already been told he will not start in his team’s first World Cup match against Senegal.

Memphis admits that’s not the news he wanted to hear but he’s feeling fairly philosophical about things at the moment.

“It was difficult to hear that I will not start,” he added. “But everything has a reason and the trainer has a vision with the team. We communicate well with each other.” Source | NOS

The Dutch team also face Ecuador and Qatar in Group A and will be expected to make it through to the knockout stages of the tournament.