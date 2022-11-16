‘It is complicated’ - Laporta responds to Messi return rumors

Barcelona president Joan Laporta has once again been asked about the possibility of Lionel Messi returning to Barcelona in the summer.

The GOAT is out of contract at PSG at the end of the season and there have been whispers of a possible return to the Camp Nou.

Laporta and Messi are thought to have a tricky relationship after his shock exit in 2021 and the president, who’s been working with refugee children in Colombia, admits trying to re-sign the club legend will not be at all easy.

“They asked me about Lewandowski, Pedri and Gavi, but, above all, about Messi. They told me that I had to get Leo back to Barça, and I answered them that Messi is from Barça,” he explained. “Wherever you go, everyone identifies Messi with Barça, I like it too. On the subject of his return, it is complicated. He is at PSG and I would not like to get into controversies with this club.” Source | Catalunya Radio

Messi is currently focused on trying to land the World Cup with Argentina. It’s previously been reported he will make a decision on his future after the tournament in Qatar.