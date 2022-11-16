The FC Barcelona World Cup calendar - FC Barcelona

From November 20 to December 18, all eyes are on Qatar and the 2022 World Cup. There are 16 Barça players representing eight different countries, meaning that apart from the opening match, there is someone to follow every day, and usually more.

Two options that could change Sergio Busquets' future - SPORT

Sergio Busquets’ future is one of the great unknowns in Spanish football. Two months ago he admitted he has taken no decision over his own future.

Barca have an opportunity to sign Benjamin Pavard - SPORT

Barcelona are looking at a right-back for the present and the future. The sports department want to sign a player who can be a starter in that area and be a key part of the club going forward.

Joan Laporta on Lionel Messi's "complicated" return to Barcelona - SPORT

Speaking to RAC1, Barcelona president Joan Laporta was questioned about the possible return of Leo Messi. "We'll see what happens. It's a complicated option because he's at PSG and I wouldn't like to get into controversy with this club because whatever I say they hook onto it," he said.

Marca: Ousmane Dembele's summer escape clause revealed - SPORT

Ousmane Dembele’s future is far from certain despite the fact he’s got a year left on his Barcelona deal. Marca revealed on Monday that he can leave for half price in June and July 2023.

Memphis Depay not willing to accept Barca releasing him - SPORT

Barcelona would look kindly on Memphis Depay leaving in January but it won’t be easy. They are willing to let him go for nothing but he wants to stay and earn the rest of his salary. Memphis would only accept an exit to a Champions League club, where he could have a key role. Otherwise he will wait until June.