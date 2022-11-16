 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

‘Liverpool beat us to it’ - Laporta says Barcelona wanted Luis Diaz

The forward joined the Reds from Porto

By Gill Clark
/ new
Liverpool FC v AFC Bournemouth - Premier League Photo by John Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Barcelona president Joan Laporta has revealed that the club wanted to buy Luis Diaz before he signed for Liverpool.

The Reds landed the forward in January 2022 for a reported fee of €45 million, with a further €15m in add-ons.

Laporta says Barcelona were also keen but missed out because of their financial issues.

“At that time, we had just arrived at the club but Liverpool beat us to it,” he said.

“There was a time when we were considering his incorporation but we still had an economic situation that we had to resolve, to reverse and they beat us to it.

“He’s a great player and he belongs to Liverpool and I won’t talk about this anymore but yes, I admit it, in the past, when he went from Porto to Liverpool, we had a conversation with his representative but Liverpool already had it very advanced.”

Source | Mundo Deportivo

Barcelona were still active in the January window, signing Ferran Torres from Manchester City for a fee of €55m as well as bringing in Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Adama Traore and Dani Alves on free transfers.

More From Barca Blaugranes

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Barca Blaugranes Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Barca news from Barca Blaugranes