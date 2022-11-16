Lewandowski hit with three-match ban for Barcelona red card - report

Barcelona striker Robert Lewandowski has reportedly been hit with a three-match ban for his red card against Osasuna.

The Poland international picked up two bookings during the game and made a gesture as he walked off which he subsequently said was aimed at Xavi.

RAC1 are reporting that Lewandowski has been given a three-match ban for “contempt and disregarding” the referee.

All of which means that La Liga’s top scorer will miss the games against Espanyol, Atlético de Madrid and Getafe when domestic competition resumes after the World Cup.

It seems almost certain Barcelona will appeal the decision, but there’s no guarantee the suspension will be reduced.

Substitute Gerard Pique also saw red during the game, at half-time for complaining to the referee, and has apparently been banned for four games. Of course that does not matter at all as he has since hung up his boots.