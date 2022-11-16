Laporta says no January signings for Barcelona due to FFP

Joan Laporta made it clear this week that Barcelona won’t be making any signings in January. The boss made the case that Spanish financial fair play laws were the driving force behind their lack of signing ability.

“We had to make some levers, which were economic operations that saved the club from ruin, and now the club is in economic recovery,” he said.

“But despite that, according to the rules of financial fair play of the Spanish league, we can not sign.

“Us and some other LaLiga clubs are also trying to convince LaLiga to be more flexible, and allow us other types of interpretations that can make Barcelona even stronger.”

